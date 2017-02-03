Atlanta police making adjustments to manpower for Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Police Department said they're making adjustments to manpower when asked if they were prepared to deal with celebratory gunfire after the game.

The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

An Atlanta police spokesperson provided the following statement about safety in Atlanta on Sunday:

Within any large city there is a multitude of scenarios that could take place. Our strategy and how we deploy our patrol officers will mirror the work we've done in previous years at events where large crowds were expected. Our goal remains the same: to always ensure the safety of our community and its residents. We want the citizens of Atlanta to enjoy Super Bowl51 -- as our Falcons prepare to go head to head with the New England Patriots. We do not want to impede on anyone's ability to have fun or to enjoy themselves. We are simply asking that all restaurants, sports bars, and similar business establishments adhere to their occupancy capacity. As for the Atlanta Police Department, we are making adjustments to our manpower and will be allocating several of our resources for any situation that may arise. Win or lose. Please note: our Joint Operations Center will also be open to monitor activities as they happen in real time and our officers will be deployed, as needed. Citizens, who come into the city to enjoy themselves, can help by practicing our clean car campaign…and remember if you “See Something Say Something.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.