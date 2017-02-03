Police offer reward for info after vehicle theft in Conyers

Conyers police say they're offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of stealing a vehicle.

The man allegedly stole the vehicle from the Six Ways 2 Sunday bar around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned in Morgan County.

Conyers police say they're offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man.

You can call police at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.