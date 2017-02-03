Could 'Falcons Fever' lead to record number of sick calls on Monday?

It could be the biggest game ever for the Atlanta Falcons. As we grow closer to kickoff this Super Bowl Sunday, “Falcons Fever” is taking over Georgia, but will that fever mean a record number of sick calls on Monday?

Every year, Super Bowl Monday has one of the highest call-in rates of the entire year. According to the Workforce Institute, an estimated 16 million people called in sick and about 7 million showed up late last year.

With Atlanta actually in the Super Bowl this year, employers in Atlanta should be prepared for more sick calls than ever before. A late night Sunday could mean no shows at work or school Monday.

“I’m pretty sure we are going to have a few call outs,” Myra Smith, a Falcons fan shopping at the Official Falcons Store at Atlantic Station, told CBS46.

“I already told my teachers the whole week I can’t come if the Falcons win,” shared Quintavious Simpson.

Pace Academy, where Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s daughter is enrolled, has already canceled class Monday. Georgia’s lawmakers, Georgia General Assembly, unanimously voted to take Monday off.

“About 1 and 10 people will not show up for work on Monday,” said Terri Stewart, an employment attorney for Fisher Philips Law Firm in Midtown Atlanta.

“Some companies are electing to just go ahead and shut the doors,” Stewart added.

Stewart was a Falcons cheerleader while in law school and understands why people might want to party all night if the Falcons win and make Monday a sick day.

“You can expect that as an employer here and you might want to address it beforehand,” Stewart contended.

If you are thinking about calling in Monday she says it's a good idea to know if your job requires a doctor’s note.

“In Georgia we have very few state specific laws covering that and so it really reverts back to your company’s policy,” Stewart explained.

