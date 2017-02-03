8 impacted after 3-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

8 impacted after 3-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say eight people were impacted after a wreck in DeKalb County on Friday night.

The wreck, which involved three vehicles, occurred on LaVista Road and I-285, according to a DeKalb County dispatcher.

