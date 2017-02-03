8 impacted after 3-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
One man is dead and a bystander was injured during a confrontation between two men outside a home in Villa Rica.More >
