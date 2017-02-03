Police: 2 men steal car, crash in midtown Atlanta

Atlanta police say two men stole a car, led police on a chase and crashed in midtown Atlanta on Friday night.

The men stole the car around 9:30 p.m. from the Starbucks at 20 14th Street NE, according to authorities.

Police say after a brief pursuit, the men crashed into another vehicle.

There were no major injuries in the incident, according to authorities.

A CBS46 photographer at the scene says a Cadillac Escalade and a small car were involved in the collision.

The intersection is blocked off by authorities.

