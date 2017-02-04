Suspects sought after man found shot to death at gas station

Police are searching for two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a gas station in Norcross late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Valero gas station on Beaver Ruin Road.

Witnesses say the victim and two suspects were involved in an verbal altercation that led to the shooting. The suspects fled in a light-colored Toyota 4-Runner or similar SUV.

The victim has been identified as 34 year-old Vitali Mialik of Suwanee.

Do you know this man? He is the suspect in last nights homicide at Valero gas station in Norcross. Call @crmstoppersATL 4045778477 with tips pic.twitter.com/NOKv9bVDSz — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 4, 2017

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

