Olympic gold medalist shows off skills with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders

Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
According to authorities, a dispute occurred inside the Burger King between three customers who were known to one another.More >
According to authorities, a dispute occurred inside the Burger King between three customers who were known to one another.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >