Olympic gold medalist shows off skills with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders

By WGCL Digital Team
HOUSTON (CBS46) -

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles got a crash course in what it takes to be in the NFL when she joined the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders to show off her skills.

The Falcons Cheerleaders tweeted a picture of Biles practicing with the group. 

In a video posted to YouTube, you can see Biles hammering out the routines without a hitch. The Super Bowl will take place in Biles' hometown of Houston, Texas.

Watch the video of Biles practicing with the Falcons

