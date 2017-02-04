Olympic gold medalist shows off skills with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles got a crash course in what it takes to be in the NFL when she joined the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders to show off her skills.

The Falcons Cheerleaders tweeted a picture of Biles practicing with the group.

In a video posted to YouTube, you can see Biles hammering out the routines without a hitch. The Super Bowl will take place in Biles' hometown of Houston, Texas.

Watch the video of Biles practicing with the Falcons

