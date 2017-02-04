Julio Jones unveils 'Atlanta-themed' cleats for Sunday

When the Falcons take the field at NRG Stadium in Houston for Super Bowl LI, the city of Atlanta will be well-represented, especially on the shoes of their star receiver.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones partnered up with Under Armour to make a pair of cleats that feature landmarks of the city of Atlanta. The cleats have murals of the Varsity restaurant, Georgia State Capitol and an image of a peach. There are also other Atlanta-themed designs on them, including a road sign of I-85 and white roses.

Jones will wear them when the Falcons line up against the Patriots on Sunday.

