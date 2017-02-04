Atlanta Public Schools to Announce Partnership with PUMA,

C.W. Matthews said it expects to have work complete by May 15.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.
Jackson Healthcare is one of the the largest healthcare staffing firms in the nation and the company it expected to grow even more than a $100 million campus expansion.
President Donald Trump said his new religious liberty executive order will gives religious institutions their voices back.
Georgians from across the state came out in force Sunday to rally against the House passage of the American Health Care Act.
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.
According to authorities, a dispute occurred inside the Burger King between three customers who were known to one another.
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.
CBS46 has learned a person was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Cobb County on Cumberland Boulevard.
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.
