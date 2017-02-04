Atlanta Public Schools to Announce Partnership with PUMA,

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Meria J. Carstarphen will host a press conference at 10 a.m., Monday, February 6 at David T. Howard High School to announce a new partnership between APS, the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association and PUMA, the worldwide athletic shoe and apparel company.

Last week PUMA launched the rebranding of one of its first signature shoe and apparel lines, “The Clyde”, worn by Walt “Clyde” Frazier, a National Basketball Association Hall of Famer and graduate of David T. Howard High School, class of 1963. The line is called the “Puma Legacy Collection” and is designed to honor the history, legacy and contributions made to Atlanta by David T. Howard and David T. Howard High School.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with PUMA and the David T. Howard Alumni Association,” said APS Superintendent Meria J. Carstarphen. “David T. Howard High School and the David T. Howard Alumni Association are woven into the fabric of Atlanta. They are Atlanta. Additionally, PUMA, through its five-decade relationship with Walt “Clyde” Frazier, one of Howard’s and APS’ most accomplished and distinguished graduates, is inextricably linked to Atlanta as well. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The Collection may be found in Foot Locker stores around the nation and in special display rooms called “PUMA Labs” in selected cities, including Atlanta. The “Puma Labs” in our city are at Greenbriar Mall and South DeKalb Mall.

According to the terms of the partnership agreement Atlanta Public Schools and the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association will split a small percentage of royalties from the sales of the “Puma Legacy Collection.” The funds will be used to provide experiences for students to support their academic and social/emotional development and well-being.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.