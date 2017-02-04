Rep. John Carson introduces legislation to increase private school scholarship tax credits

State Representative John Carson (R-Marietta) recently introduced House Bill 217, legislation that would increase the amount of funding available for private school scholarship organizations in order to receive income tax credits.
“This week, I introduced legislation that will increase Georgia’s cap on the Student Scholarship Organization (SSO) credit, allowing more students to choose where they learn,” said Rep. Carson. “The program’s $58 million cap has been exceeded on the first day of applications for the past three years, and this year it was more than double.
Currently, Georgia allocates $58 million annually to provide these scholarship organizations with state income tax credits. If passed, HB 217 would increase the funding available for these tax credits to $150 million in the first year, followed by $157.5 million in 2019, $165 million 2020, $172.5 million in 2021 and $180 million for all subsequent tax years.
These tax credits will be issued on a first come, first served basis. However, this bill places limits on the total amount of tax credits organizations can receive from the state allocation.
“Each student has a unique style of learning, and it is imperative that Georgia’s young minds have the choice to attend the school most conducive to their learning style. This legislation will empower more parents, not the government, to help make those decisions for their children. I look forward to championing this legislation for every child in Georgia who wants a chance at a better education,” added Rep. Carson.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
