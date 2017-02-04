Former NFL athlete Adrian Peterson motivates Hollydale Elementary students

Former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson spent the day motivating children at a local elementary school to work hard.

The theme of Peterson's speech to the kids at Hollydale Elementary School was hard work pays off. Peterson shared with the kids how he overcame a personal disability to play eight seasons in the NFL.

“Growing up, I was a young kid, who could probably only say five to six words without stuttering,” the record-breaking former Georgia Southern University football player told the students. “I started speech at the age of five, and my last year of speech was when I was 23 years old.”

Peterson also offered a few more tips that he followed to become a professional athlete:

Make good grades

Go to class

Do your homework

Graduate high school

Go to college

Work hard

Peterson, who is married to a teacher, also advised the students to develop good habits like reading more. He suggested they start reading 10 minutes every night and increase the amount they read to increase their chances of being successful in life.

Throughout his motivational address, Peterson also emphasized “Mom and Dad know best.”

“The more education you have, the more successful you are going to be,” he told the students. “Start now. It is never to early to dream, but you also have to have goals.”

Before Peterson left the school, members of Hollydale’s Golden Counsel Boys Leadership Club got the opportunity to pose for photos with the former professional football player—an inspiring end to an inspiring event.

