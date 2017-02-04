Dozier helps No. 19 SC sweep Georgia 77-75

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - PJ Dozier scored seven of his 21 points in the final 2:21 as No. 19 South Carolina finished off its first regular-season sweep of Georgia in eight years with a 77-75 victory Saturday.

The Gamecocks (19-4) also maintained a share of the top of the Southeastern Conference, their 9-1 league mark their second-best in program history behind a 10-0 start in 1997. That team, which went on to win the team's only SEC title, was honored at halftime for its accomplishments. But not even that group defeated the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6) twice that season, Georgia handing the 15-1 Gamecocks their lone SEC loss.

South Carolina was up 67-58 after Justin McKie's 3-pointer with 3:15 to go. Georgia used a 15-8 run over the next 3 minutes to draw within 75-73 with 9 seconds to go. But McKie followed with two free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Sindarius Thornwell had 18 points and Duane Notice 15 for South Carolina. The seniors both had four 3-pointers.

J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten had 18 points apiece for Georgia.

