Philips Arena soon to become completely smoke free

Philips Arena has announced plans to become a 100% “smoke-free” campus beginning Feb. 4.

“We are very excited to offer our guests and employees a fully smoke-free experience,” said Brett Stefansson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Philips Arena. The harmful effects of smoking are well documented, both directly and indirectly, and this new policy will help ensure a safer and healthier environment for all that work and play here.”

The new policy prohibits smoking anywhere within the venue’s property lines, which are bordered by Centennial Park Drive on the south, Andrew Young International Blvd. on the north, Philips Drive to the west, and CNN Center to the east.

The 18,000+ capacity arena will also discontinue the use of exterior smoking patios and no longer allow guests to leave the building and re-enter in order to smoke.

The fully smoke-free campus designation is the first among Atlanta’s major sports franchises.

