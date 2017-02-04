Man sentenced to 11 years for armed carjacking

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to several years in prison for an armed carjacking in College Park.

According to authorities,Dontrail Xavier Roundtree stole a car at gunpoint at a gas station, led police on a high-speed chase, tried to flee after crashing the stolen vehicle, and then fought with police officers trying to take him into custody.

“Roundtree victimized an innocent citizen and placed the lives of other citizens and police officers in danger when he led police on a high-speed chase,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “The public can rest easier knowing that law enforcement put an end to Roundtree’s crime spree.”

“The sentence that Roundtree received represents the seriousness of his crime, and this is just another example of ATF’s commitment in combating violent crime to protect our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Wayne Dixie.

Roundtree, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 11 years, nine months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

