Atlanta Dream re-signs Layshia Clarendon

Restricted free agent Layshia Clarendon of the Atlanta Dream has been re-signed to a multi-year contract.



"I'm excited to continue building on my time in Atlanta,” Clarendon said. “This team, staff and city have been an unexpected blessing and I'm so grateful for their belief in me. I'm committed to helping grow this franchise and working towards winning a championship.”



Clarendon joined the Dream prior to the 2016 season in a trade with the Indiana Fever in exchange for a 2017 second round draft pick.



“Keeping Layshia was very important for us this offseason,” Head Coach Michael Cooper said. “We are very happy to have her back in Atlanta. She gives us leadership, stability and exciting play in the backcourt.”



The 5'9 guard started 32 of 34 games and averaged career-highs in points (10.4), rebounds (4.3) and assists (3.5).



Prior to coming to the Dream, Clarendon played three seasons with the Indiana Fever after being drafted ninth overall out of the University of California in the 2013 draft. Mostly coming off the bench, Clarendon increased her points, rebounds and assists each season.



The Dream home opener is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 against the visiting Chicago Sky.

For more information about tickets, visit atlantadream.net or call 877.977.7729.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.