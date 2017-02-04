Deal announces Georgia’s Older Adults Cabinet

Gov. Nathan Deal announced the creation of Georgia’s Older Adults Cabinet, a committee working to enhance the state’s capacity to serve older adults.

The Older Adults Cabinet seeks to identify ways for Georgia to improve the well-being of its older residents by bringing together state agency heads whose work supports older Georgians, as well as stakeholders in the business, philanthropic and education communities.

“Georgia has one of the fastest-growing populations of older adults in the country — a statistic we expect to continue to rise as baby boomers reach the age of retirement,” said Deal. “The members of this cabinet will be instrumental in examining issues that affect elderly Georgians and ensuring we have the infrastructure to meet their needs and the needs of their caregivers. I am confident that the Older Adults Cabinet will bring together leaders from across the state to effectively address the issues affecting older individuals and families in Georgia.”

The cabinet comprises an executive committee made up of leaders representing DHS, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Community Affairs, Community Health, Public Health, Transportation, Early Care and Learning, the Technical College System of Georgia, Family and Children Services and Bureau of Investigation agencies and a larger committee that includes partners from the University System of Georgia, providers of health care and community-based nutrition programs, advocacy organizations and members of the Georgia General Assembly.

“When I first became commissioner of the Department of Human Services, I promised Gov. Deal I would make the issues affecting the aging community a priority,” said Crittenden. “The Older Adults Cabinet will allow us as a state to prioritize and take a holistic approach to addressing the issues affecting the aging community resulting in stronger families for a stronger Georgia.”

The cabinet will hold six meetings per year, three meetings for Executive Committee members and three meetings of the full cabinet.

