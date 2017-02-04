Atlanta Dream sign guard Brianna Kiesel

The Atlanta Dream has signed free agent point guard Brianna Kiesel to a multi-year contract.



“Signing Brianna was very important for stabilizing our backcourt during the upcoming season,” Head Coach Michael Cooper said. “She knows what it takes to play in this league and will be a great addition to our team.”



Kiesel, the 13th overall selection in the 2015 draft out of Pitt, last played for the Dallas Wings franchise in 2016. During her 2015 rookie campaign, Kiesel played 18.1 minutes while appearing in all 34 games with 15 games started including 13 of her first 18. She averaged 5.1 points per game and scored a career high 28 points against Phoenix in September and scored in double figures six times.



Kiesel joins a Dream backcourt, which includes recently re-signed Layshia Clarendon, veterans Tiffany Hayes and Matee Ajavon and sharp-shooter Meighan Simmons.



The Dream also announced the signing of free agent guard Nirra Fields to a training camp contract. Fields, who played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2016, will compete for a spot on the Atlanta roster.



The Dream home opener is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 against the visiting Chicago Sky. Season and group tickets are available now. For more information, visit atlantadream.net or call 877.977.7729.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.