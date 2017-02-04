Atlanta Dream sign guard Brianna Kiesel

The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
A man attempting to buy shoes from someone he met on the internet was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot Monday.More >
A man attempting to buy shoes from someone he met on the internet was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot Monday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have now filled in some key pieces of the sprawling puzzle presented by the Russia investigations.More >
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have now filled in some key pieces of the sprawling puzzle presented by the Russia investigations.More >