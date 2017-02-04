Superbowl Sunday forecast

Increasing clouds overnight keep things a bit warmer, but still chilly with morning lows in the mid 30s. Light drizzle is possible around sunrise, and could be freezing drizzle in parts of northeast Georgia where morning lows will be near freezing.



Things dry out by 10 a.m. and skies slowly clear from the northeast. West Georgia will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon while east Georgia sees sunshine. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

