Congressman David Scott honors local high school students

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Local high school students who have a made a commitment to serve our country after graduation were honored in a special program Saturday.

Congressman David Scott hosted a ceremony to honor 29 students from his district.

He formally presented congressional nominations to students who plan to attend the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, West Point, or Merchant Marine Academy.

