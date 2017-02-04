Demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban in Atlanta

Hundreds of people in Atlanta came together to protest once again President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The protest was held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on Peachtree Street.

Friday night, a federal judge in Washington state stepped in and halted the order. Because of that, many airlines allowed passengers from seven Muslim-majority countries to board flights in the U.S.

CBS46 reporter Natalie Rubino spoke to several protestors, and they told her why the federal judge's decision to step in has given them hope.

