Demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban in Atlanta

An owner who feared business might suffer says she's happy with the progress of rebuilding I-85.More >
An owner who feared business might suffer says she's happy with the progress of rebuilding I-85.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Jackson Healthcare is one of the the largest healthcare staffing firms in the nation and the company it expected to grow even more than a $100 million campus expansion.More >
Jackson Healthcare is one of the the largest healthcare staffing firms in the nation and the company it expected to grow even more than a $100 million campus expansion.More >
President Donald Trump said his new religious liberty executive order will gives religious institutions their voices back.More >
President Donald Trump said his new religious liberty executive order will gives religious institutions their voices back.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
A man attempting to buy shoes from someone he met on the internet was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot Monday.More >
A man attempting to buy shoes from someone he met on the internet was shot and killed in a restaurant parking lot Monday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have now filled in some key pieces of the sprawling puzzle presented by the Russia investigations.More >
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have now filled in some key pieces of the sprawling puzzle presented by the Russia investigations.More >