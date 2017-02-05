Spiritual therapy eyed as possible treatment for PTSD

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Doctors in Augusta are exploring the idea of using spiritual therapy to treat veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2kClXaY ) that such veterans are often treated with medication and psychotherapy. But a research survey at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta aims to find out whether spiritual therapy might be of interest as well.

Dr. Nagy Youssef, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at Augusta University who often treats PTSD, is conducting the survey through the VA.

Youssef says that combat can affect spirituality, but current treatments for PTSD do not address moral injury and inner conflict.

The research is being done in conjunction with the Durham, North Carolina VA and Duke University.

