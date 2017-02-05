Georgia man convicted of murder in go-go dancer's slaying

A witness now says the man who was shot appeared to be trying to steal the shoes from the seller.More >
A witness now says the man who was shot appeared to be trying to steal the shoes from the seller.More >
Sandy Springs Police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at the Park at Abernathy Square.More >
Sandy Springs Police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at the Park at Abernathy Square.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
Fulton County Police have released surveillance photos of a person they say shot an elderly man that gave him a ride from a Kroger store.More >
Fulton County Police have released surveillance photos of a person they say shot an elderly man that gave him a ride from a Kroger store.More >
Police in Cherokee County are looking for a man they said robbed a QuikTrip using a knife.More >
Police in Cherokee County are looking for a man they said robbed a QuikTrip using a knife.More >