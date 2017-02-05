American Red Cross opens Resource Center for disaster survivors

The American Red Cross has partnered with other local disaster assistance organizations by opening a "one-stop shop" for survivors of the South Georgia tornadoes and storms.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center on Dawson Road in Albany opened its doors February 2.

“The Red Cross is proud to join our partners in South Georgia to help survivors of the recent tornadoes and storms navigate the road to recovery,” said Chris Baker, Red Cross Disaster Officer for Georgia. “Already, this community has pulled together to help their neighbors affected by the tornadoes and the Red Cross will continue to be here to help people in the weeks and months to come.”

Caseworkers will be available at the MARC to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs, such as replacement medications, groceries and other items.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.