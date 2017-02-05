6 indicted for burglarizing gun stores, trafficking firearms

Six people have been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to steal 129 firearms from gun stores in Georgia, as well as North and South Carolina.

Authorities say Debonaire Coffey, Darryle Butler, Bilal Maxey, Natasha Turner, Asia Keith, and Prather Abrams are responsible for multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries which occurred at stores in McDonough, and Canton, Georgia, Charlotte and Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We’ve seen a recent uptick in gun store burglaries in the district,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “The theft of firearms, and subsequent illegal trafficking of them, unfortunately leads to more gun violence in our community.”

Coffey, Butler, Turner, and Keith were additionally charged with theft of firearms and possession of stolen firearms. Butler further faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

“The indictment of these individuals is the result of ATF successfully working in collaboration with our state and local partners to aggressively investigate the theft of firearms from federal firearms licensees. Unfortunately, all too often, these stolen firearms go directly into the hands of violent criminals and are eventually recovered at crime scenes in our own communities and in other regions of the country. ATF remains committed to continuing to combat violent crime and the trafficking of stolen firearms,” said Special Agent in Charge CJ Hyman, ATF Charlotte Field Division.

