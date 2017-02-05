Rainy start to the week

We are in for an unsettled weather pattern through the first half of this week.



Monday, light rain showers move in from the west after 10 a.m. Lunch will be wet for Atlanta and the metro areas. Rain then moves north of the city through the afternoon. Areas south and east of Atlanta remain mostly dry through the day.



On Tuesday, and approaching cold front brings us a line of t-storms in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong. The front stalls Wednesday, so scattered rain showers continue through Thursday morning.

