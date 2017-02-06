Jones after Falcons' stunning Super Bowl loss: "Don't fall apart"

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) jokes as he leaves a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Julio Jones and Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media after the team's stunning Super Bowl LI loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Sunday night.

Jones offered simple advice to his team, and talked about the post game locker room speech. Shanahan, the team's offensive coordinator complimented Patriots QB Tom Brady who pulled a historic comeback in the second half of the game.

"You never feel good until those points score and the game is over," Shanahan said. "I didn't feel like we were playing real aggressive, we were just trying to play smart and do what would give us the best chance to move the chains."

