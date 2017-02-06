Baby born during last Falcons Super Bowl berth all grown up

In the 18 years since the Falcons last played in the Super Bowl, one baby, known by the staff who helped deliver him "The Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Baby" has grown up.

Bridget Collins' will never forget where she was: She gave birth to her son Mason just before kick off. She has told him the story many times.

"On January 31, 1999, I was headed to a Super Bowl party in Conyers with my family," she recounts.

Little did she know, that car ride would turn into a race to the hospital as she realized she was going into labor two weeks early.

"He was born 30 minutes before I got to the hospital which was actually seven minutes before kick off of the Super Bowl," Bridget Mason said.

Her son Mason's first breaths would take place the same night the Falcons have ever been in the Super Bowl.

Mason is a die-hard fan, attending games and having falcons themed birthday parties throughout his life.

"We had Falcons drapes, we had a Falcons cake that was red and black and it was just really entertaining to tell all my friends that story," he said.

While holding the Super Bowl 33 t-shirt his grandfather bought him 18 years ago, Mason said he's already feeling the pressure from family and friends to work as the Falcon's good luck charm Sunday.

"I've been invited to Super Bowl parties, being told I have to come because I'm the Falcons good luck charm and I have to be here, I have to be there and I have to do these crazy rituals because I'm the good luck charm," Mason said.

Mason said he was confident the Falcons would "rise up" on Sunday but, no matter what happens, he'll always be a lifelong fan.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.