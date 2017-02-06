Georgia man arrested in slaying of visiting Montana man

Police in Paulding County arrested three people who they said had guns and drugs at a barbershop in Hiram.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
Three people are in custody after a woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night when she and her husband went to buy a cell phone they'd found for sale online.More >
A witness now says the man who was shot appeared to be trying to steal the shoes from the seller.More >
Sandy Springs Police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at the Park at Abernathy Square.More >
