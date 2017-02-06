Krispy Kreme gives away donuts to promote coffee relaunch

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give you a free doughnut, if you try their new coffee.

The promotion which runs all throughout the month of February is aimed at getting consumers to try the brand's new coffee blend.

"We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts," the company said.

Starting Monday, February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed Donut. The deal ends on February 28.

With the launch, the company will offer two blends of the coffee: Smooth, a medium blend, and Rich, a more bold experience. The company said they spend months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends with "just the right balance of flavor profiles."

Lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish. As a bold alternative, the new Rich blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish.

