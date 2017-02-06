Police: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly I-285 accident

One person is dead after they were ejected from their vehicle in an accident on I-285 overnight Monday.

According to DeKalb County Police officials, a 52-year-old man was ejected from his Chevrolet Avalanche after it struck a Kia Soul and GMC Sonoma before leaving the roadway.

The vehicle flipped into the woods from the Northbound side of I-285 near the Glenwood Rd. exit and the driver was ejected. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver was attempting to pass the driver of the Kia Soul when the accident took place.

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed is a factor.

