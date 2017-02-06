Lady Gaga announces world tour a day after Super Bowl performance

If you saw Lady Gaga's performance during halftime at the Super Bowl, it may have left you wanting even more. Well, don't fret because you can now see her on a world tour in over 40 cities, including Atlanta.

The Joanne World Tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver. The tour is scheduled to make a stop in Atlanta November 8 at Philips Arena.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Super Bowl performer @ladygaga will be here Nov. 28!



Stay tuned for ticket info: https://t.co/9wc0ANFJA7 pic.twitter.com/e1xeTOSTbH — Philips Arena (@PhilipsArena) February 6, 2017

Tickets for Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour are on sale Friday, February 10 in Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin and Koln. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13 for the first leg of the North American performances as well as the balance of the European dates. Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour will go on sale on Monday, February 20.

There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

If you happen to be a Citi card member, you can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday February 8 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 12 at 5 p.m. for all performances going on sale on Monday, Feb. 13. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, Feb. 20 Citi card members may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 a 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m. (all times local).

For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.