Children headed to school witness gunshot victim in middle of street

Children walking to their school bus stop Monday morning found themselves dodging bullets and witnessing a man dying in the middle of their street.

The shooting happened at a little after 8:30 a.m. on Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta, just south of I-20.

Police said the surviving gunshot victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was immediately rushed into surgery, said Lt. Charles Hampton, homicide commander of the Atlanta Police Department.

CBS46 spoke with neighbors who said the body was in the street and children saw it on their way to the bus stop.

“I didn’t see nothing but the kids scrambling, running," said a woman who didn't feel comfortable giving her name. "I raised seven kids. None of them are dead, thank God. But I always made them come and see people laying down on the ground to show them this could be you if you choose this lifestyle.”

"The crime is bad here," said Shaneka Gardner, whose 17-year-old daughter missed the gunfire by a matter of minutes. "We just got to stay prayed up.”

Police did not immediately identify the victims but said both were in their 20s.

