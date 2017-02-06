Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in wreck involving DUI suspect

An elderly man was injured and his wife was killed in a car wreck involving a man that police say was driving under the influence.

According to police, David Treadwell, 57, failed to yield causing a collision with two other vehicles.

Herbert Kegley, 78, and his wife Carol Conrad, 72, were inside one of the vehicles. They were both transported to Northeast Medical Center. Kegley was treated and released, but Conrad later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Treadwell was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way while turning left, driving with a suspended license, canceled registration, and no proof of insurance.

