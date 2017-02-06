Football fans return after "trip of a lifetime" to Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons fans react after the New England Patriots beat Atlanta in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game being played in Houston while watching it on television at Fado Irish Pub in Atlanta, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fans are returning to Atlanta after a weekend in Houston at the Super Bowl with mixed reactions.

"I'm lucky this is actually my second Super Bowl," Patriots fan Mike Feldman told CBS46 on Monday. "We were really, really down for three quarters.

I think some people were even talking about leaving the game early. We just said we'll stay for one more possession."

That one possession would end up changing the outcome of the game.

"It was amazing," Feldman said.

"We were disappointed, but it was the trip of a lifetime," Falcons fan Vance Dover told CBS46. "It was a great, great experience. Obviously, the ending was devastating."

Dover and his family attended all three of the Falcons' postseason games.

"We're going to frame it when we get back," Andrew Dover said of his Super Bowl ticket. "It's something we'll never forget. It's a once in a lifetime event."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.