Water main break forces students at Dunwoody High to be sent to - CBS46 News

Water main break forces students at Dunwoody High to be sent to middle school

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Dunwoody Community via Twitter Source: Dunwoody Community via Twitter
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Fourteen hundred students at Dunwoody High School were transported to  Peachtree Middle School for a few hours due to a water main break on campus. 

The break caused the school to experience a loss of water school-wide.

Monday afternoon the water was turned back on and the 9th and 10th graders that left the school were transported back to the high school. The 11th and 12th graders never left the school.

CBS46 reporter Astrid Martinez is gathering more details at this time. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46