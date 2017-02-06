Water main break forces students at Dunwoody High to be sent to middle school

Fourteen hundred students at Dunwoody High School were transported to Peachtree Middle School for a few hours due to a water main break on campus.

Chaos at Dunwoody High school: no water, students being transported to middle school. Watershed Dept says they can't find the problem pic.twitter.com/QvXMlSnfT2 — Dunwoody Community (@dwoodycommunity) February 6, 2017

The break caused the school to experience a loss of water school-wide.

DeKalb water dept searching for reason no water at Dunwoody High. Kids being sent to Peachtree Middle gym or escaping to eat at restaurants pic.twitter.com/WR1K7zRALZ — Dunwoody Community (@dwoodycommunity) February 6, 2017

Monday afternoon the water was turned back on and the 9th and 10th graders that left the school were transported back to the high school. The 11th and 12th graders never left the school.

