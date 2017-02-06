Body found near scene of Lake Allatoona boat accident

Command post on Bells Ferry Road across from Little River Marina

The Department of Natural Resources says another body has been recovered near the scene of a boat accident on Lake Allatoona on February 2.

The body of Ronnie Bentley was found last weekend, nearly three weeks after the accident.

The remains of Jim Mills were recovered after an extensive search earlier in the month. Edward Bentley was hospitalized after the fishing boats crashed.

Georgia DNR officials remind boaters, even though there is no speed limit on Lake Allatoona, you are expected to drive cautiously and courteously. All passengers are strongly encouraged to wear life jackets, especially in cold temperatures when swimming is more difficult. Child passengers are required to wear them at all times.

Meanwhile, a funeral will be held Saturday for Ronnie Bentley at the South Canton Funeral Home.

