Clark Atlanta University to open new fitness center

Clark Atlanta students will soon be able to enjoy a new fitness center on the school's campus.

Panther Fit is a state-of-the-art workout facility with superior fitness equipment. It includes treadmills, elliptical trainers, liberator cross fit machine, fitness, and spin balls, free weights, medicine balls, kettle bells, and aerobic equipment.

“This initiative will benefit all Clark Atlanta University students who seek consistent access to equipment which will help them to promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Undergraduate Student Government Association President Adrain. “We appreciate the University administration for allowing us to be innovative and make improvements to meet the needs of our student constituents.”

Panther Fit will also offer five classes, including meditation, body sculpting and yoga will be taught by certified trainers. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

The school is expected to have a ribbon cutting Tuesday, February 7 after months of construction.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.