Man wanted for selling fake NFC Championship game tickets

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Dunwoody Police say this man sold two fake tickets to the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta. Source: Dunwoody Police Dunwoody Police say this man sold two fake tickets to the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta. Source: Dunwoody Police
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Dunwoody Police have issued a person of interest bulletin for a man they say sold two fraudulent tickets to the NFC Championship game in Atlanta.

According to authorities, the man met a victim outside the Nordstrom's Department Store at Perimeter Mall. They arranged a meeting via Craigslist where they would exchange two NFC Championship game tickets for $700.

After the transaction, the victim went to the Georgia Dome for the game but was told by staff that the tickets were fake.

The man's description is as follows:

  • Black
  • Between 25-30 years old
  • Between 170-180 lbs

 If you have any information on the location of this person, contact police.

