Man wanted for selling fake NFC Championship game tickets

Dunwoody Police say this man sold two fake tickets to the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta. Source: Dunwoody Police

Dunwoody Police have issued a person of interest bulletin for a man they say sold two fraudulent tickets to the NFC Championship game in Atlanta.

PERSON OF INTEREST: Anyone with info please contact Det Gilbert at 678-382-6997 or submit an ANONYMOUS TIP at https://t.co/1QiErfv36C (LL) pic.twitter.com/iN9YejZv0g — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) February 6, 2017

According to authorities, the man met a victim outside the Nordstrom's Department Store at Perimeter Mall. They arranged a meeting via Craigslist where they would exchange two NFC Championship game tickets for $700.

After the transaction, the victim went to the Georgia Dome for the game but was told by staff that the tickets were fake.

The man's description is as follows:

Black

Between 25-30 years old

Between 170-180 lbs

If you have any information on the location of this person, contact police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.