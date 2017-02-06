Canton prefers houses, new apartments on hold

There's no denying that Canton is changing. Where there used to be two lane roads, now there are four.

"The traffic has gotten really out of hand," said Nathan Taylor. "I don't think we have the infrastructure to keep building in such a concentrated area."

"We've been getting a lot of folks that don't [have] a southern ring to them," said Billy Marshall.

The Canton City Council just voted to stop new apartments from being built for at least two months. The decision comes from a concern that the town is getting too apartment-heavy. When more people live in apartments versus single family homes, a higher level of city services are being used, but less tax money is being paid.

Canton gets about one-third the property tax per person from apartment dwellers versus the same number of homeowners.

Marsha Montgomery thinks apartments should be the least of Canton's concerns.

"There's a lot of pay-by-the-week hotels. I would prefer to see [apartments] over them any day," said Montgomery.

Mayor Gene Hobgood said slightly less than 1 out of every 2 places to live in Canton is a rental. He supports the moratorium so the city can take a break and iron out exactly which parts of the city should be zoned for what.

"Many of those who live in single family developments now do not realize apartments could be built across the street from them," said Hobgood.

In addition to being mayor, Gene Hobgood also sells houses. CBS46 asked him if this has anything to do with his position on the moratorium.

"Do you think I would tell you I was opposed to, or I was supportive of a moratorium if I had a personal interest in it? No. My interest is solely on behalf of the city, the best interest of the city, and that's exactly what we're going to do," answered Hobgood.

The moratorium puts a pause on building new apartments in the city. Apartments already built will not be affected.

