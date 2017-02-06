Demonstrators demand release of video showing officer-involved shooting

Details surrounding the death of 24-year-old Deaundre Phillips are still somewhat unclear.

Atlanta police said two plain clothes offices approached him at a police annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

Police said after a brief conversation, Phillips tried to flee with an officer partially in the car. That's when one of the officers shot him.

Phillips' supporters want more information.

"I do not believe the police account," said Phillips' friend, Timothy Freeman. "It really doesn’t make sense. I don’t think a last resort should be shooting the guy."

Demonstrators showed up to Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting with signs, silently drawing attention to themselves. They wanted the council to pressure law enforcement to release surveillance video of the shooting and to name the officers involved.

"Sadly, this city is very bureaucratic," said Taiza Troutman. "I can see it becoming a zoo of, 'Oh this is GBI, this is police, this is Kasim Reed, this is the mayor.' It’s always a circle with the city of Atlanta."

We checked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and they said there was some discussion about releasing the names of the officers. But in the end, they said they wouldn't for safety reasons.

As for the surveillance video, the GBI can’t release that either right now because of the active investigation. Still, these protestors are holding out hope they will get what they want.

"Kasim is the boss. Whatever he says goes and we know this," said Haroum Wikil.

One of the two officers involved in the shooting is on leave pending the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.