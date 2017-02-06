Sports psychology following Falcons loss

Falcon fans at Clark Atlanta University are taking the team's Super Bowl LI loss to heart.

“I’m heartbroken, man,” said Myles Logan, a CAU sociology major who is having a hard time studying following Atlanta’s loss. “I’m just trying to go to class but I can’t focus, it just keeps replaying in my mind.”

This is the sports psychology of a fanatic and it goes beyond students. Some CAU staff are also feeling the post-game Falcons funk.

“Like somebody punched me in the gut and it won’t go away,” said CAU employee Jacqui Jackson.

Jackson, a former Falcons cheerleader, says the team's loss is an emotional hurdle she's having trouble getting over.

“(I) couldn’t sleep last night,” she said. “Got up this morning and couldn’t get up because I was so tired from being up all night worried about the Falcons, thinking about the Falcons.”

Psychology experts say if you hold on to negative emotions too long it could end up hurting you physically.

“Heart, brain, your internal organs; you’re talking about stress hormones,” said Tim O. Moore, chair of the CAU Psychology Department,

Moore says the best way to move on after a loss is diverting your attention.

“You can read, you can experience other events in life, traveling and letting it go,” he said.

Letting it go. Or in Atlanta, rising up.

