Former DeKalb County CEO won't be put on trial for third time

The DeKalb County district attorney says she won't put the county's former CEO on trial again following a corruption case.

CBS46 has followed this case for nearly four years.

The saga of Burrell Ellis involves allegations of corruption and attempted extortion. The county put him on trial twice, the first ending in a mistrial and the second being overturned by the by the State Supreme Court.

On Monday, we've learned the district attorney won't go for a third try.

The decision by district attorney Sherry Boston is not that big of a surprise considering Ellis has already served time in prison for his actions.

In 2015, Ellis was convicted of theft by extortion and perjury for the shakedown of a country contractor for campaign contributions.

The Georgia Supreme Court later overruled, stating that the trial judge made mistakes in the case. The Supreme Court did not say that Ellis did the right thing. In fact, the justices said there was sufficient evidence to convict him of these criminal charges. But at the end of the day, the trial judge let someone from the grand jury testify in the criminal case, which was problematic.

After reviewing this information, the district attorney moved to close the case.

Ellis' attorney, Craig Gillen, released a statement saying:

"We are very pleased with the district attorney's decision to dismiss the charges against Mr. Ellis. It is the just and fair thing to do. The four year nightmare for Burrell and his family is finally over."

As for Ellis' future, he is no longer considered a convicted felon.

