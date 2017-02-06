Protect your elderly parents' finances - CBS46 News

Protect your elderly parents' finances

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Scammers find easy targets in the elderly, often because their adult children are not aware of their financial circumstances or their relationships.

Better Call Harry reports on one daughter who returned home to find her mother had lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man she met at a hospital.

(Bankrate.com has tips on how to manage your parents' finances.)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • De-stress with yoga during your back-breaking commute

    De-stress with yoga during your back-breaking commute

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:46:40 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.

    More >

    The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.

    More >

  • Pastor's wife scams victims out of millions of dollars

    Pastor's wife scams victims out of millions of dollars

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:43:32 GMT

    Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.

    More >

    Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.

    More >

  • Growing scam targets businesses

    Growing scam targets businesses

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:29:20 GMT
    (Source: AP)(Source: AP)

    A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.

    More >

    A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.

    More >
    •   