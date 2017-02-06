Police: Man caught with cocaine in lotion bottle at Atlanta Airport

Officials say a man was caught hiding cocaine in vitamin packages and a tube of lotion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The man was caught at the world's busiest airport on Feb. 3 after arriving from Lima, Peru, according to a spokesperson with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The spokesperson said the man was given a secondary examination, which is when "a white powdery substance" was discovered in his baggage.

The cocaine weighed 2.51 lbs. with a street value of about $25,000, according to officials.

Officials say the man was turned over to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

