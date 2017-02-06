Zelda Wynn Valdes: 'I just had a God-given talent for making people beautiful'

Zelda Wynn Valdes was an African-American fashion designer and costumer.

Born in June of 1905, Valdes grew up in Pennsylvania and began her professional career in White Plains, New York at her uncle's tailoring shop.

During that same time, Valdes obtained a job at an upscale fashion boutique as a stock girl. From there, she worked her way up to selling and making alterations.

It was a trying time for her but it gave her the opportunity to see what she could really do.

Finally in 1948, Valdes opened her own boutique in Manhattan, making her the first African-American to own a store on the coveted street.

Valdes's ability to highlight the curves of the female body gained her celebrity clients such as Dorothy Dandridge, Josephine Baker, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Her success did not stop there. Valdes is also known for her original design of the Playboy Bunny Costume.

In 1970, Arthur Mitchell reached out to her and she would become the head costume designer for the Dance Theater of Harlem for 18 years. She was 83 when she retired from the theater company.

In a 1994 interview she stated, "I just had a God-given talent for making people beautiful.”

