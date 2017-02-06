Officer who struck, killed teen walking on sidewalk charged

A former Gwinnett County police officer who struck and killed a teen who was walking on the sidewalk as the officer responded to a call was taken into police custody Tuesday morning.

Officer York has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and too fast for conditions. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Tuesday morning.

Police said York was en route to a pedestrian accident when he left the roadway and hit two teens walking on the sidewalk.

One of the teens was released from the hospital. However, 16-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia remained in the hospital in serious condition. A spokesperson with Gwinnett County police says the teen died Monday morning around 11:30 a.m.

York was put on paid administrative leave before being terminated.

Police said how and why their officer left the road is still under investigation by their Accident Investigation Unit.

