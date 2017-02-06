Heartbroken Falcons fans take to radio airwaves to grapple with loss

Throughout Monday morning and afternoon in Atlanta, fans waited on hold with sports talk radio stations to have a chance to get on the air to vent their sadness over the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl.

Radio show hosts spent the day taking one call after another.

"This is the worst most painful sports moment in Atlanta history, and I don't even think it's close," said show host Steak Shapiro of 680 the Fan.

"I been doing this for 20 years in Atlanta, I've never seen folks this committed and loyal, and enjoying the ride (with the team)," he said. "The problem is it makes the pain all that much worse. I think this whole city is collectively in a complete daze."

