Heartbroken Falcons fans take to radio airwaves to grapple with loss

CBS46 is taking a closer look at probation and parole. We got to ride along with a probation officer in Clayton County and uncovered what it takes to manage a caseload of young offenders.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at probation and parole. We got to ride along with a probation officer in Clayton County and uncovered what it takes to manage a caseload of young offenders.More >
Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police say an 8-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
There are big plans for Atlanta's growing tiny house movement. City leaders have approved a measure allowing super small homes.More >
There are big plans for Atlanta's growing tiny house movement. City leaders have approved a measure allowing super small homes.More >
Six weeks of around the clock construction and I-85 is now just days away from opening.More >
Six weeks of around the clock construction and I-85 is now just days away from opening.More >
Immigration and Customs enforcement officials said a former Kennesaw State student who was formerly protected as a dreamer had her protection revoked because she deceived law enforcement.More >
Immigration and Customs enforcement officials said a former Kennesaw State student who was formerly protected as a dreamer had her protection revoked because she deceived law enforcement.More >
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
A new video has surfaced that could show the moments right before and after DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >
CBS46 obtained a scathing letter that student leaders from Clark Atlanta University sent to the trustee board chairman demanding that the vice president for student affairs, Tanaya Walters, be fired.More >