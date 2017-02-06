2 injured after accident on I-75 in Cobb County

Police say two people had to be taken to the hospital after a major accident in Cobb County.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon on I-75 northbound at I-575.

Police say a driver cut off a tractor-trailer, causing the truck to hit a median wall, veer across traffic and hit a Tahoe.

The original wreck caused a second wreck behind the truck, according to authorities.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger in the second wreck were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

