Police: Man found shot, dead in Clayton County ditch

Police say a man was found dead in a ditch in Clayton County on Monday.

The 26-year-old man had been shot and was found face down around 11:30 a.m. in the ditch, located on Lees Mill Road near Hillside Drive, according to authorities.

Police say they believe the man was shot at the scene.

The man has been identified by authorities, however, his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

