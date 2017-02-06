Police: Man captured after attempted burglary in Avondale Estates

Police say a man was captured Monday after he allegedly tried to break into someone's home in Avondale Estates.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of Wiltshire Drive.

Police say a neighbor called 911 after seeing a stranger manipulating the door handle of a home. The neighbor says there was also a suspicious vehicle in the driveway, according to authorities.

Police say the vehicle left and the man fled from the home on foot, which is when the neighbor followed the man on foot.

Police said that because of the neighbor, they were able to catch the man. He never entered the home, according to authorities.

Detectives are still looking for the driver of the car that fled from the scene.

The car is described by police as a tan, late model, full-sized American sedan with damage to the driver's side. Police say the vehicle also has a handwritten "Tag Applied For" tag on the rear bumper area.

